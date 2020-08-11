'People Feel Betrayed': Hallmark Channel Movie to Feature its First Same-Sex Wedding Share Tweet

For the first time, an upcoming Hallmark Channel movie will feature a same-sex wedding.

The new film, Wedding Every Weekend, debuts Aug. 15 on the Hallmark Channel and follows a couple, Nate and Brooke, who agree to tag together as “wedding buddies” to four weddings in order to avoid the singles tables and set-ups. Eventually, though, Nate and Brooke fall in love.

Although other plot details aren’t known, one of the weddings attended by Nate and Brooke involves a same-sex wedding with a lesbian couple. The trailer shows the two smiling women holding hands and facing the crowd, celebrating the day.

The LGBT-inclusive plot is in line with comments made this summer by George Zaralidis, the vice president of network program publicity at Hallmark's parent company, Crown Media Family Networks. Zaralidis told NBC News that “diversity and inclusion is a top priority for us and we look forward to making some exciting programming announcements in the coming months, including announcements about projects featuring LGBTQ storylines, characters, and actors.”

“We are committed to creating a Hallmark experience where everyone feels welcome,” Zaralidis said.

NBC News also reported on the new LGBT-inclusive film.

One Million Moms, an organization of Christian moms and social conservatives, said in a statement it is boycotting the Hallmark Channel.

“The once conservative network has recently caved to LGBTQ pressure and has done a one-eighty from the wholesome content the channel once aired, and the network is now catering to the Left,” One Million Moms said in a statement. “So many people feel betrayed by Hallmark over these past seven months.

“Hallmark Channel was one of the remaining channels that families could watch without being bombarded by politically correct commercials and the LGBTQ agenda,” the organization added.

More than 60,000 people have signed One Million Moms’ petition urging Hallmark not to “add LGBTQ movies to the Hallmark Channel lineup.”

Photo courtesy: ©Hallmark Channel/Crown Media

Michael Foust has covered the intersection of faith and news for 20 years. His stories have appeared in Baptist Press, Christianity Today, The Christian Post, the Leaf-Chronicle, the Toronto Star and the Knoxville News-Sentinel.