Chinese Official Vows to Eliminate Christianity in China

A Chinese official says the country is vowing to eliminate Christianity in China, according to The Christian Post.

Xu Xiaohong, head of the National Committee of the Three-Self Patriotic Movement of the Protestant Churches in China, says there are “problems” with Christianity in the country, calling the religion an “infiltration.”

“[We] must recognize that Chinese churches are surnamed ‘China,’ not ‘the West’,” Xu told delegates to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

“The actions by anti-China forces that attempt to affect our social stability or even subvert the regime of our country are doomed to fail,” he added.

He said he is worried that Christianity is a “western” influence that isn’t best for the country.

“Therefore, people often say: "One more Christian, one less Chinese,” Xu said, according to Xinhua News Agency.

“For individual black sheep who, under the banner of Christianity, participate in subverting national security, we firmly support the country to bring them to justice,” he added.

China already has a “sinicization campaign” that works to bring religions under the country’s official atheist’s party control.

Part of that campaign includes trying to make the country’s religions more “Chinese” and even rewriting the New Testament with Buddhist and Confucian teaching.

The government must approve any Christian churches in China and religious activities are strictly monitored and regulated. Christians who do not adhere to the laws are sometimes arrested.

“Somehow, men and women of faith are viewed as a threat to the Chinese Communist Party,” he said. “It is clear that China’s misguided and cruel policies in Xinjiang are creating resentment, hatred, division, poverty, and anger.”

Photo courtesy: Pixabay